Cate Settles Down in 2nd Half, Beats St. Michael’s in CIF Div. 5 Opener

Boys Basketball

A strong second half led Cate to a 70-58 victory over visiting St. Michael's Prep in a first-rounc CIF Division 5A boys baskenball playoff win on Friday at Sprague Gym.

The Rams scored 41 points in the second half, highlighted by a 23-13 third quarter.

For many of the Cate players, this was their first playoff game. The inexperiencd showed in the first half, which finished with the Rams ahead 29-28.

"Once we settled down, we were able to get good shots and play the pace we wanted," coach Andy Gil said.

The Rams (12-4) used a full-court press to force turnovers and open up a lead. They led 52-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Ethan Ng led Cate with 26 points.

Steven Nguyen scored 24 for St. Michael's (9-9).

Cate is back in action on Tuesday at San Jacinto Valley.