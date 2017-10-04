Cate Shows Improvement in Loss Against No. 3 Foothill Tech

Girls Volleyball

Cate served 11 aces, but it wasn't enough against a strong Foothill Tech team as the Rams sufferd a 25-17, 26-24, 25-14 loss in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

"We improved our play in the second round so much that the Foothill coach complimented us on our progress," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "That was our goal, to improve our scores in the second round of league and we met that goal."

Foothill Tech is the No. 3 ranked team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 poll.

Emily led the Rams in service aces with five and freshman Grace Johnson topped the team in kill percentage at .286.

Maya Blattberg and Hailey Panzer each had five kills for the Rams.

