Cate Shuts Down La Reina in Girls Lacrosse

Lacrosse

Sam Hill scored four goals and Katherine Grossman and Anna Graves each tallied three to lead Cate to a 15-6 girls lacrosse win over La Reina on Friday.

The Rams dominated the draw controls and forced several turnovers. Brie Walker won eight draws and forced five turnovers by the Regents. Grossman forced six turnovers and Hill forced five.

Jess Liou was solid in the goal, stopping nine La Reina shots.

Coach Amy Venditta praised the play of the defensive unit.

"The defensive team has been playing some of its best lacrosse yet and is truly learning how to play defense as a team," she said.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.