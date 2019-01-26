Cate Soccer Dominated by First-Place Santa Clara, 4-1

Boys Soccer

Cate struggled to contain Santa Clara and suffered a 4-1 boys soccer loss to the Tri-Valley League-leading Saints on Saturday at Cate.

The Saints scored two goals before halftime and added a third early in the second half before Theo Mack scored for the Rams on a through ball from Buba Fofanah.

Cate pushed players forward but fell victim to a Santa Clara counterattack.

"It was a tough day for us," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "We seemed a step behind defensively much of the game, reacting to, instead of dictating, the pace of play, as well as lacking our usual poise on the ball offensively.

"While the loss is a bit deflating," he added. "we still have a lot to play for with our final two league games at home next week. If we win them both, we'll secure a playoff bid."

The Rams (1-3-1 in league and 4-6-2 overall) play Foothill Tech on Monday and Grace Brethren on Wednesday.