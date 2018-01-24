Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Cate Soccer Falls at Santa Paula; Carpinteria Water Polo, Bishop Diego Girls Basketball Lose

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2018 | 9:05 p.m.

Cate ran into potent Santa Paula boys soccer team and suffered a 5-1 loss in a Tri-Valley League game.

The host Cardinals scored three goals in a 20-minute span in the first half and got outstanding play from their goalkeeper.

He blocked a Cate penalty shot early in the second half.

The score was 4-0 before Cate got on the board. Buba Fofanah took a long throw from Harry Corman and blasted a shot past the goalkeeper.

"You don't generally describe 5-1 games as competitive, but this one was," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Had it not been for three truly impressive saves by the Santa Paula keeper, things might have looked different. There's no denying Santa Paula's level of talent and depth, but we didn't back down at any point. We just kept reorganizing and attacking. And we did so with one healthy substitute. Our guys were gassed by the end of the game, but just didn't let up."

The loss drops Cate to 1-3-1 on the season and 1-2 in the TVL. The Rams host Grace Brethren Friday at 3:15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nordhoff 42, Bishop Diego 17

The Cardinals went cold in the second half after trailing just 19-13 at halftime.

"We just couldn't get our shots to fall," said coach Jeff Burich. "The players are giving it all they have on the court. Ashlyn Oxten played well offensively and I was pleased with our defensive rotations. We need to focus on rebounding.

Bishop (5-8, 0-3 in the Frontier League) plays again Thursday at Cate at 5:30 p.m. 

GIRLS WATER POLO

Foothill Tech 14, Carpinteria 1

Goalie Kate Gay made 13 saves against defending Tri-Valley League girls water polo champion Foothill Tech, but the Dragons still had too much firepower and romped to a 14-1 victory.

"The Warriors showed excellent poise and resolve, fighting for every shot and loose ball until the final buzzer," coach Lance Hoffman.

Sadie Mead scored Carpinteria's goal.

The Warriors next play powerhouse Malibu on Friday before traveling to the Oxnard Tournament on Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 