Cate Soccer Falls at Santa Paula; Carpinteria Water Polo, Bishop Diego Girls Basketball Lose

Prep Roundup

Cate ran into potent Santa Paula boys soccer team and suffered a 5-1 loss in a Tri-Valley League game.

The host Cardinals scored three goals in a 20-minute span in the first half and got outstanding play from their goalkeeper.

He blocked a Cate penalty shot early in the second half.

The score was 4-0 before Cate got on the board. Buba Fofanah took a long throw from Harry Corman and blasted a shot past the goalkeeper.

"You don't generally describe 5-1 games as competitive, but this one was," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Had it not been for three truly impressive saves by the Santa Paula keeper, things might have looked different. There's no denying Santa Paula's level of talent and depth, but we didn't back down at any point. We just kept reorganizing and attacking. And we did so with one healthy substitute. Our guys were gassed by the end of the game, but just didn't let up."

The loss drops Cate to 1-3-1 on the season and 1-2 in the TVL. The Rams host Grace Brethren Friday at 3:15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nordhoff 42, Bishop Diego 17

The Cardinals went cold in the second half after trailing just 19-13 at halftime.

"We just couldn't get our shots to fall," said coach Jeff Burich. "The players are giving it all they have on the court. Ashlyn Oxten played well offensively and I was pleased with our defensive rotations. We need to focus on rebounding.

Bishop (5-8, 0-3 in the Frontier League) plays again Thursday at Cate at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Foothill Tech 14, Carpinteria 1

Goalie Kate Gay made 13 saves against defending Tri-Valley League girls water polo champion Foothill Tech, but the Dragons still had too much firepower and romped to a 14-1 victory.

"The Warriors showed excellent poise and resolve, fighting for every shot and loose ball until the final buzzer," coach Lance Hoffman.

Sadie Mead scored Carpinteria's goal.

The Warriors next play powerhouse Malibu on Friday before traveling to the Oxnard Tournament on Saturday.

