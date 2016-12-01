Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Cate Soccer Opens Season With 5-0 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 1, 2016 | 8:39 p.m.

Cate did a nice job connecting passes for goals in its boys soccer season opener, a 5-0 win over visiting St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

The Rams' first goal featured good combination work. Senior Juan Magalhaes played a diagonal ball across the box that senior Ryan Borchardt touched to freshman Harry Corman who slotted it into the net in the ninth minute.

On the second goal, Jack Deardorff placed a ball across the top of the box and Charlie Morris finished it with a blast into the far post corner.

The Rams made it 3-0 in the 36th minute when senior captain Christian Herman finished a cross from Magalhaes at the top of the box.

"We moved the ball around the back and through the midfield using some creative combinations, and we had players in positions of support the whole afternoon," said Cate coach Peter Mack.

Freshman Buba Fofanah scored two goals in the second half, the first one on a spectacular individual effort. He beat several St. Bonaventure defenders on a 40-yard run and slotted a shot into the lower right corner.

Borchardt set up Fofanah for his second goal.

Cate outshot St. Bonaventure 21-3

"Defensively, we didn't pressure quite as much as we would like, but for our first game — and especially in the second half — we did a pretty good job of marking and not giving the Seraphs time on the ball," Mack said. "We're a fairly inexperienced team, so to see us start to put the pieces together in our first game should give us a well-earned shot of confidence."

Cate's next game is at San Marcos on Tuesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 