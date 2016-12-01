Cate Soccer Opens Season With 5-0 Win

Boys Soccer

Cate did a nice job connecting passes for goals in its boys soccer season opener, a 5-0 win over visiting St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

The Rams' first goal featured good combination work. Senior Juan Magalhaes played a diagonal ball across the box that senior Ryan Borchardt touched to freshman Harry Corman who slotted it into the net in the ninth minute.

On the second goal, Jack Deardorff placed a ball across the top of the box and Charlie Morris finished it with a blast into the far post corner.

The Rams made it 3-0 in the 36th minute when senior captain Christian Herman finished a cross from Magalhaes at the top of the box.

"We moved the ball around the back and through the midfield using some creative combinations, and we had players in positions of support the whole afternoon," said Cate coach Peter Mack.

Freshman Buba Fofanah scored two goals in the second half, the first one on a spectacular individual effort. He beat several St. Bonaventure defenders on a 40-yard run and slotted a shot into the lower right corner.

Borchardt set up Fofanah for his second goal.

Cate outshot St. Bonaventure 21-3

"Defensively, we didn't pressure quite as much as we would like, but for our first game — and especially in the second half — we did a pretty good job of marking and not giving the Seraphs time on the ball," Mack said. "We're a fairly inexperienced team, so to see us start to put the pieces together in our first game should give us a well-earned shot of confidence."

Cate's next game is at San Marcos on Tuesday.

