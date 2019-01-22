Cate Soccer Suffers Frustrating Loss at Grace Brethren

Cate ran into a hot goalkeeper and hit the post four times and dropped a 3-2 overtime boys soccer decision at Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League match on Monday.

The Rams took a 1-0 lead in the third minute when Daniel Boateng collected a pass from Buba Fofanah and curled a shot inside the far post.

Cate continued to pressure the Lancers but were denied by their goalkeeper.

Grace Brethren tied the scored in the 54th minute on a penalty kick and took the lead seen minutes later a on a long, arcing shot into the far upper corner of the goal.

The Rams, playing a man down, pushed to equalize and scored in the final minute of regulation time on a shot by Fofanah. Andrew Mabon got the assist.

In overtime, Cate hit the post twice. Grace Brethren scored on a shot from long range that hit the far post and trickled across the goal line.

"Soccer's a funny game; you can do so much, so well, for so long, and still end up on the short end of the final score," said Cate coach Peter Mack.

The Rams outshot Grace Brethren 23-9 and hit the post four times.

Cate (4-5-1, 1-2-1 in TVL) plays at Laguna Blanca on Thursday.