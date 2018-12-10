Cate Soccer’s Buba Fofanah, Ava Sommer of Dos Pueblos Girls Basketball Named Athletes of Week

Buba Fafonah, a junior on the Cate soccer team, and Ava Sommer, a freshman for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team, were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Fafonah scored four goals in two Cate victories in the College Cup High School Showcase over the weekend. He scored both goals in a 2-1 win against Fillmore and tallied two more goals and added an assist in a 3-1 decision over Granite Hills. The wins were the first of the season for the Rams.

Sommer had a big week for Dos Pueblos. She started the week by scoring the game-tying basket against Orcutt Academy and then knocked down two free throws in the final seconds overtime, giving the Chargers a 57-55 victory.

In the Nordhoff Tournament, she recorded a double-double of 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over the host Rangers and followed up with a 12-points, 12-rebounds double-double in a victory over Louisville.

The female honorable mention choices were Taylor Pate (Bishop Diego basketball) and Paola De La Cruz (Dos Pueblos wrestling).

The other male athlete nominees for the award include included Diego Cruz (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Brandon Gonzalez (San Marcos wrestling) and Thomas Nettesheim (Cate basketball).

These were the final Athletes of the Week awards for the year as the SBART press luncheon takes a break for the holidays. The luncheon resumes on Monday, Jan. 7

