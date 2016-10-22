Cate Stages Late Rallies to Beat Bishop Diego

Girls Volleyball

Hailey Pantzer went on a nine-point serving spree in the third set, sparking Cate to victory and completing a three-set sweep of Bishop Diego in a non-league girls volleyball match on Saturday at Cate. The scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-21.

Pantzer was the kill leader in the match for the Ram with 10, while freshman Kenzie Davidson added eight kills and played great defense, said coach Greg Novak.

Novak also praised the play of Georgia Douglas in her first start in the middle. "Georgia served tough and collected points off three solid blocks and four kills," he said. Katie Browne added four kills in the middle.

Cate (4-7) also rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second set.

"We played a fluid match and made plays look easy. It was fun to see the team at ease and play with confidence," said Novak.

Bishop coach John Sener said his team needs to stay focused to close out teams.

"We played hard all three sets but have to keep our focus and close the door on good teams when we have leads late in the sets."

