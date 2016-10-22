Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Cate Stages Late Rallies to Beat Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 4:03 p.m.

Hailey Pantzer went on a nine-point serving spree in the third set, sparking Cate to victory and completing a three-set sweep of Bishop Diego in a non-league girls volleyball match on Saturday at Cate. The scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-21.

Pantzer was the kill leader in the match for the Ram with 10, while freshman Kenzie Davidson added eight kills and played great defense, said coach Greg Novak.

Novak also praised the play of Georgia Douglas in her first start in the middle. "Georgia served tough and collected points off three solid blocks and four kills," he said. Katie Browne added four kills in the middle.

Cate (4-7) also rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second set.

"We played a fluid match and made plays look easy. It was fun to see the team at ease and play with confidence," said Novak.

Bishop coach John Sener said his team needs to stay focused to close out teams.

"We played hard all three sets but have to keep our focus and close the door on good teams when we have leads late in the sets."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 