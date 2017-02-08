Cate Starts Strong, Finishes With 70-58 Win Over Grace Brethren

Boys Basketball

Pierce Lundt and Marko Pliso each scored 16 points, and Cate played a solid basketball game in beating Grace Brethren, 70-58, on Wednesday night.

The victory gave the Rams second place in the Frontier League at 7-3. They are 11-5 overall.

Lundt got Cate off to a great start, scoring 10 points of the team's 20 points in the first quarter. The Rams led 20-13 after the first quarter and 38-22 at halftime.

Mason Mackall added 11 points for the Rams and Andy McHarg, Khadim Pouye and Chase McCaw gave strong efforts at both ends of the court, said coach Andy Gil.

Cate will learn its CIF playoff draw on Sunday. The Rams are ranked seventh in Division 6.



