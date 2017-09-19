Cate Stays Hot With 17-1 Beating of Carpinteria

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team continued their hot start to the season on Tuesday, defeating Carpinteria 17-1 in a Tri-Valley League matchup.

Grace Fuss swept three singles sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 to power the Rams. Sydney Burton also swept three single sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-0. The Rams dropped a total of 13 games over nine singles sets.

Josie Gordon came away with Carpinteria's lone win in a 6-4 battle against Janice Ng.

"I thought Josie played well today and you can see how close she is to getting the next level," praised Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "She constructed great points but unfortunately just came out on the wrong side of many of those. She is learning and getting stronger."

In doubles, the teams of Jackie Cai and Fritze Mayer swept three sets for the Rams. Mayer is the squad's lone freshman.

"It's a real luxury to be able to play around with different lineups and a testament to the versatility of the players I get to work with," explained Cate head coach Trevor Thorpe.

Cate takes on rival Thacher next Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.