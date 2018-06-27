Cate Steps Up in 4th Quarter, Holds Off Foothill Tech

Boys Basketball

Cate finished strong and escaped with a 52-45 Frontier League boys basketball win over Foothill Tech on Friday night.

The Rams outscored the Dragons 14-8 in the final eight minutes to improve to 6-5 in league play.

"Not extremely pleased with our execution tonight, but the good thing is we are learning to close out games when we need to," said Cate coach Andrew Gil.

Marko Pliso pumped in 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals.

Clinton Burke sparked the Rams in the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to give them a 28-20 halftime lead.

Foothill Tech won the third quarter, 17-10, to pull to within one. But Cate responded in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

