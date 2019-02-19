Cate Struggles at Plate in Baseball Opener

Baseball

The Cate baseball team was held to one hit and dropped its season opener, 4-1, against Faith Baptist, the sixth-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 6, on Tuesday.

The game was called after six innings because of darkness.

Jack Deardorff pitched four innings, yielding two hits, two runs, while striking out seven. Tyler Tom made his debut in a Cate uniform and allowed two hits, two runs and stuck out two.

Ethan Cassulo had the Rams' only hit — a single to right field.

"Due to all of the wet weather, we've only had two batting practice sessions prior to this game," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "It showed. We have a long way to go this season, and with work we're going to get to where we want to be."

The Rams have another tough test on Thursday as they welcome the No. 10-ranked de Toledo.

