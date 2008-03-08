Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Cate Students Win National Science Contest

Climate Society's efforts helped reduce energy use in campus dorms.

By Don Orth | March 8, 2008 | 8:48 p.m.

{mosimage}

Ten Cate School students won $3,000 in the Lexus Environmental Challenge last month. It was the second time the school’s Climate Society has won the award.

The group’s objective was to reduce carbon emissions in its members’ local community to set an example for the larger population. To complete the challenge, the students focused on raising awareness on the Cate campus, 1960 Cate Mesa Road in Carpinteria. This included researching methods for energy efficiency, collecting information about campus energy issues, creating and placing posters in dorms, giving tips about ways to reduce carbon emissions, and encouraging the exchange of incandescent light bulbs for compact fluorescents.

In addition, team members monitored energy usage within student dorms and presented the data to the student body. After educating the school about how to reduce carbon emissions, the team found that the amount of energy used per dorm had decreased by a significant amount.

Members of the Climate Society are seniors Samantha Ryu and Julien Vollring; juniors Nick Brown,  Dana Edwards, Gabriela Hempfling, Maddie Johnston, Priscilla Wilson, Michael Yoon and Cascade Zak; and sophmore Allegra Roth. Cheryl Powers is the group’s faculty adviser.

As one of 55 winning teams in the earlier stages of the Lexus Environmental Challenge, Cate has qualified to enter the contest’s Final Challenge for a chance to win part of $850,000 in grants and scholarships.

The four initial Challenges, addressing land, air, water and climate, asked teams to take a stand for the environment in their local community. The Final Challenge requires teams to reach beyond the local community and inspire environmental action around the world through innovative ideas that the team must communicate to a wide audience.

Two grand-prize winning teams will each receive $75,000 in grants and scholarships, and 14 first-prize winning teams will receive $50,000 each. The winners will be announced in April in conjunction with Earth Day.

Don Orth is Cate School‘s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 