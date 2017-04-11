Cate Stumbles After First Set, Loses to Nordhoff in Four

Boys Volleyball

Cate was unable to carry its strong play in the first set through the remainder of the match and dropped a 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12 volleyball decision at Nordhoff in Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday.

Freshman Theo Mack had 14 kills and hit for a .278 average and senior Henry Dawson hit. 235 for the Rams (2-6 overall and 2-5 in league).

"We started off strong and had stellar serve-receive passing but we couldn't convert the good passing into positive points," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "Nordhoff capitalized on our 13 service errors and ran an efficient middle and a strong outside."

The Rams are back in action Thursday at home against Foothill Tech

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.