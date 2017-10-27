Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Cate Stunned in Tri-Valley League Singles, Wins Doubles Title

Sarah Polowczak, left, and Janice Ng were beaten by Cate teammates Jackie and Carol Cai in the Tri-Valley League Doubles Final. Click to view larger
Sarah Polowczak, left, and Janice Ng were beaten by Cate teammates Jackie and Carol Cai in the Tri-Valley League Doubles Final. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 27, 2017 | 7:22 p.m.

Undefeated sophomore Grace Fuss of Cate was upset in an epic three-hour battle with St. Bonaventure junior Tiara Nourishad in the Tri-Valley League singles final on Friday.

In an all-Cate TVL doubles final, sisters Jackie and Carol Cai beat their friends and teammates Sarah Polowczak and Janice Ng 6-1, 6-0.

The loss by Fuss was a bit of a surprise, said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "Grace has beaten Tiara a number of times, but she seemed to handle it okay. The truth is, Tiara played a more consistently strong match and deserves a lot of credit. I’m sure Grace will learn from this loss and come back stronger for team playoffs and CIF Individuals."

All five Cate players will continue in CIF Individuals on Monday, Nov. 20. In last year’s CIF tournament, the Cai sisters won two of three matches and Sarah Polowczak also made the third round with her former partner Summer Christensen.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 