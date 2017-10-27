Cate Stunned in Tri-Valley League Singles, Wins Doubles Title

Tennis

Undefeated sophomore Grace Fuss of Cate was upset in an epic three-hour battle with St. Bonaventure junior Tiara Nourishad in the Tri-Valley League singles final on Friday.

In an all-Cate TVL doubles final, sisters Jackie and Carol Cai beat their friends and teammates Sarah Polowczak and Janice Ng 6-1, 6-0.

The loss by Fuss was a bit of a surprise, said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "Grace has beaten Tiara a number of times, but she seemed to handle it okay. The truth is, Tiara played a more consistently strong match and deserves a lot of credit. I’m sure Grace will learn from this loss and come back stronger for team playoffs and CIF Individuals."



All five Cate players will continue in CIF Individuals on Monday, Nov. 20. In last year’s CIF tournament, the Cai sisters won two of three matches and Sarah Polowczak also made the third round with her former partner Summer Christensen.



