Cate Suffers Five-Set Loss Against Foothill Tech

Cate twice had match point in the fifth set at Foothill Tech but couldn't come up with a putaway and wound losing the Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match. The scores were 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 17-15.
Theo Mack led Cate with 16 kills and had six blocks while Cullen Barber added nine kills and four blocks.
Coach K.C. Collins praised Mack and Albert Barber for a "great job setting under pressure." They had 15 and 12 assists, respectively."
"Foothill’s serving and offense put some pressure on our passing and digging and we weren’t able to run the middle as effectively as we’d hoped," said Collins