Cate Suffers From Cold Shooting, Falls in Playoff Opener

Cate fell behind 26-8 in the first quarter and never recovered, falling at Nogales, 65-39, in a CIF-SS 5AA Division first-round boys basketball playoff game on Wednesday night.
"We had a cold night which hurt us, but we play them 10 times we beat them eight, and our guys knew it," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "We were 6-21 from the line and missed 14 layups, that’s the game right there."
Gil said he was proud of his seniors: Marko Pliso, Patrick Armstrong, Andy McHarg, Desmond Castillo, and Chris Bennett (out all season with shoulder injury). "These seniors were part of my first group at Cate School three seasons ago, and we were able to make the playoff quarterfinals last season and this season take second in a tough league after missing 33 days of the season due to fires and floods."
Cate finishes the season with a 7-6 record.