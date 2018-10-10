Cate Sweeps Carpinteria in City Cross Country Race

Cross Country

Cate won the City Cross Country Championship of Carpinteria, beating the Wariors in both the boys and girls races by scores of 25-30 on Wednesday at the Carpinteria Bluffs.

Cate freshman Anna DiSorbo won the girls race in 19:59 and Meena Baher came in third in 21:27

In the boys race, Cate's Tesfa Asmara ran 17:44 to finish second.

"This makes Tesfa the second fastest Cate runner on the Bluffs layout in the last seven years, behind only 2018 grad Kyril Van Schendel," said Cate coach Karl Weiss.

Senior co-captain Josh Shields took 5th place in 18:01, followed by freshman Nick Patrick in 18:40 (6th), senior co-captain Abnner Olivares (7th in 18:44) and sophomore Shion Kato in 10th (19:33).