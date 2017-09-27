Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Cate Sweeps Condor League Cross Country Meet on Home Course

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 27, 2017 | 6:58 p.m.

Cate swept the boys and girls titles at the Condor League cross country meet on its course Wednesday.

The Cate girls scored 21 points to beat out Laguna Blanca (36), Midland (63), Ojai Valley (116) and Besant Hill (150.

The Rams won the boys meet with 37 points, edging Midland (42). Providence (93), Besant Hill (127), Laguna Blanca (132) and Ojai Valley 161 rounded out the competition.

Isabela Montes de Oca  of Cate won the girls 3-mile race in 21:56.

"Her time wasn’t her fastest on the 3-mile layout, but she showed her grit and determination in leading her team to victory, as she has done so many times in her storied Cate career," said coach Karl Weiss.

Junior co-captain Bella Hillyer was second in 22:17. Senior Isabel Sorenson made her final race on the Cate course one of her best, finishing fifth in 24:27.  Freshmen Ariana Sterling and Jolea Moss secured the Cate victory with sixth- and seventh-place finishes, both in 24:39. 

Sophomore Tesfa Amara led the Cate boys with a fourth-place finish in 18:28, and freshman John Rokoine was sixth in 18:41

The Cate victory was secured by a strong pack of senior co-captain Ian MacFarlane, (eighth in 19:06), junior Josh Shields (ninth in 19:10), and junior Abnner Olivares (10th in 19:12).

San Marcos rolled to a 17-1 non-league win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Royals beat Buena, 17-1, in a Channel League match.

Laguna Blanca routed Oak Grove in a Condor League match on Wednesday, 25-1, 25-4, 25-6.

Kelly Bickett served nine aces, Margaux Murphy had six aces, Ainsley McGovern had five kills and seven digs, and Abby Corpuz had four kills and five aces. 

The Owls are 19-3 overall, 3-0 in league. They host Cate on Friday at 5 p.m.

 

