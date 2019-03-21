Cate Sweeps in First Match After Spring Break

Cate returned to the volleyball court after a two-week spring break and swept Santa Clara 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday.
Middle Ethan Ng had a good night with six kills and a .600 hitting percentage. Sean Busse had a kill and two blocks in the middle
"Being able to set the middles was directly related to the strong passing of senior outside Cullen Barber, and he ran a good defense leading in digs with 11," said coach K.C. Collins. "Combining as an offensive force for the team, both Barber and junior Theo Mack did a spectacular job hitting from various areas on the court, notching 8 and 13 kills, respectively."
Mack also racked up eight digs, followed by libero Ryan Suh with six, and Jojo Broussard with five.
Cate is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier League.