Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:28 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Cate Sweeps Meet Against Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 7:06 p.m.

The Cate swim teams defeated Carpinteria for their first dual meet wins of the season on Friday.

Halie Straathof led the Cate girls. She anchored the 200 medley relay team to victory and posted a CIF Division 3 consideration time in winning the 50 freestyle. Flora Hamilton finished second.  The relay team consisted of Aparna Iyer, Lila Dressler and Marissa Strauss.

Ella Hendricks of the Rams won the 100 free and Tilly Bates took the 500 free. Hendricks, Bates, Dressler, Hamilton and Straathoff swam on the 200 and 400 free relays.

On the boys' side, Julien Maes won both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Freshmen Marcos Brasil won the 50 freestyle in his first ever race for the Rams.  Maes, Brasil, Victor Vasquez and Kaiser Ke  teamed up to win the 200 free relay in a CIF consideration time.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 