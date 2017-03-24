Cate Sweeps Meet Against Carpinteria

Swimming

On the boys' side, Julien Maes won both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Freshmen Marcos Brasil won the 50 freestyle in his first ever race for the Rams. Maes, Brasil, Victor Vasquez and Kaiser Ke teamed up to win the 200 free relay in a CIF consideration time.

Ella Hendricks of the Rams won the 100 free and Tilly Bates took the 500 free. Hendricks, Bates, Dressler, Hamilton and Straathoff swam on the 200 and 400 free relays.

Halie Straathof led the Cate girls. She anchored the 200 medley relay team to victory and posted a CIF Division 3 consideration time in winning the 50 freestyle. Flora Hamilton finished second. The relay team consisted of Aparna Iyer, Lila Dressler and Marissa Strauss.

The Cate swim teams defeated Carpinteria for their first dual meet wins of the season on Friday.

