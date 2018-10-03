Cate Sweeps Santa Clara for 8th Straight League Win

Freshman middle Chidera Chukwumerji was force at the net, blasting 14 kills and blocking four balls to lead the Cate girls volleyball team to its eighth straight win in the Frontier League on Wednesday, a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over Santa Clara.
"We played back-to-back matches but we didn’t show any signs of being tired," coach Greg Novack said. " The team played with a lot of energy and power. Everyone performed very well and contributed."
Maya Blattberg had eight kills, while Grace Blankenhorn and Grace Johnson played solid defense with 14 and 10 digs, respectively
Cate, 8-0 in league, is at Thacher next Tuesday.