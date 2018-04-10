Cate Sweeps Santa Clara, Keeping Saints Under 20 Three Times

Boys Volleyball

It wasn't the smoothest of matches for Cate volleyball, but the team did what it needed to do to pull out a straight-sets win against Santa Clara.

The Rams posted a final score of 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.

Senior Ian MacFarlane started in the middle and came up with a .333 hitting percentage and 2 blocks.

Junior Jojo Broussard and sophomore Jackson Weinberger '20 traded off anchoring the right side, both contributing on defense with 3 digs each, while Broussard served up two aces.

Junior Raja Promige and freshman Ryan Suh subbed in at backrow positions on the court, contributing five digs combined.

"With a few players battling illness and minor injuries, the overall energy started low, but the discipline and heart to win from all the players was high enough to push the team through," Cate coach K.C. Collins said.

The Rams are 5-1, their next match at Malibu on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.