Girls Volleyball
Cate Sweeps St. Bonaventure in Three Sets
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 17, 2017 | 10:58 p.m.
The Cate girls volleyball team took down St. Bonaventure on Tuesday in three sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17.
Maya Blattberg led the Rams with six kills while freshman Grace Johnson added four kills herself.
The Rams take on Bishop Diego at home on Saturday.
