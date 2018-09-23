Cate Sweeps Thacher for 4th Straight Frontier League Win

Girls Volleyball

The hitting of Maya Blattberg sparked the Cate girls volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-17, 28-26 win over Thacher in a Frontier League match on Saturday.

Blattberg had 10 kills and just one hitting error for a .562 hitting percentage.

"Maya was hitting and moving the ball around really well," said coach Greg Novack.

Kenzie Davidson followed with seven kills.

"Overall, it was another solid performance by the team and everyone showed their true grit when being down 25-26 in the third set," said Novack.

The Rams improve to 4-0 in the Frontier League.

