Cate Swept by Foothill Tech

Girls Volleyball

Cate struggled getting its offense going and was swept by Foothill Tech, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Thursday.

"We played well at times but we struggled with passing," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "Letting 5 or 6 points slip away on serve receive is hard to get back."

Hailey Panzer led the Rams in kills with 10 and served tough.

"We continue to improve every week and look forward to the second round of league for another chance to play our competition," said Novak.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.