Cate Swim Teams Win Season Openers

The Cate boys and girls swim teams won their season openers against St. Bonaventure on a cold Wednesday afternoon. The girls won 87-55 and the boys defeated the Seraphs 89-35.
The stand out varsity swims reported by coach Erik Hansen were:
200 Medley Relay
Girls V: Ophelia Ke, Alekha Rao, Marissa Strauss, Lulu Blau, 1st Place
200 Free
Girls V: Anna Disorbo - 1st.
Boys V: Kaiser Ke - 1st
200 IM
Boys V: Victor Vasquez - 1st.
50 Free
Boys V: Marcos Braxil, Jason Zhao, Franki Nieman - 1st through 3rd (PR for Nieman & Zhao)
100 Fly
Boys V: Jet Ochoa - 1st
Cole Hillyer doing his first 100 fly
100 Free
Girls V: Nili Silverman, Grace Johnson - 1st & 2nd.
Boys V: Brasil, Zhao - 1st & 2nd
500 Free
Girls V: Disorbo - 1st
200 Free Relay
Girls V: Blau, Izzy Dewell, Strauss, Ke - 1st.
Boys V: Brasil, Ke, Ochoa, Vasquez - 1st
100 Back
Girls V: Ke, Strauss, Dewell - 1st through 3rd
Boys V: Vasquez, Ke - 1st & 2nd
100 Breast
Girls V: Rao - 1st
400 Free Relay
Girls V: Ella Hendricks, Blau, Johnson, Disorbo.
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >