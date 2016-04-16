Cate Swimmers Add to List of CIF Times

Cate swimmers met CIF consideration times in six events in a dual meet sweep over Fillmore.
The Cate girls won 101-36 while the boys took a 132-31 victory.
The CIF consideration times are the fastest cut-off marks for each event for CIF post-season competition. Any swimmer who swims at or below this time is eligible for one of the 36 spots available to compete in the prelims. The time must be within the fastest 36 posted across all swimmers within in the division.
Cate swimmers meeting the CIF standard were:
Boys 200 Medley Relay - new CIF consideration time
Boys 400 Free - improved CIF consideration time
Cooper Mayer's 500 Free - improved CIF consideration time
Alex Brown's 100 Free - improved CIF consideration time
Julien Maes's 100 Free - improved CIF consideration time
Aparna Iyer 100 Bacy - new CIF consideration time
