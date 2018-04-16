Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Cate Swimmers Fall Short Against Villanova Prep

By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 29, 2017 | 7:07 p.m.

Cate's swim teams lost to Villanova Prep in a Frontier League meet on Wednesday at Cate.

The Rams won most of the events, but Villanova's depth prove too much to overcome.

Halie Straathof took the first win in the girls' side of the meet by dropping nearly a full second in her 50 freestyle. She earned  her second win in the 100 freestyle with a CIF qualifying time. The Rams won the 200 freestyle relay with CIF consideration time. Tilly Bates won a close race in the 500 free, dropping several seconds from her previous swim against Carpinteria.

The Cate boys started with a win in the 200 medley relay. The Rams quarter consisted of Charlie Corman, Kaiser Ke, Marcos Brasil and Teddy Wecker. Andre Pincott won the 100 butterfly and joined Marcos, Ke and Julien Maes in the 200 free relay for a CIF consideration time. Victor Vasquez won the 100 backstroke, followed by Ke who won the 100 breaststroke. The boys finished off the meet with a win in the 400 Freestyle Relay but came up short in the final team scores, losing by just five points. 

