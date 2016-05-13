Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Cate Swimmers Set 3 School Records at CIF Division 4 Finals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 13, 2016 | 7:27 p.m.

Cate swimmers set three school records and finished in the top 10 in five events at the CIF Division 4 Swimming & Diving Championships at the Riverside Aquatics Center in Riverside on Friday.

The Rams' top finishers were Halie Straathof in the girls 100 backstroke and the boys 400 free relay (Andre Pincott, Malachi Schraeger, Julien Maes, Alex Brown), both placing fourth and setting school records. The boys 200 free relay (Pincott,  Schraeger,  Maes, Brown) came in fifth place in a personal best time.

The boys 200 medley relay of Schraeger, Kaiser Ke, Pincott and Maes set a school record en route to placing ninth. 

Alex Brown won the 50 free in the consolation final (10th place overall) and dropped .34 off his personal best.

In other results, Brown finished 11th and Maes 16th in the 100 freestyle and Pincott placed 15th in the 100 fly.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 