Cate Swimmers Set 3 School Records at CIF Division 4 Finals

Swimming

Cate swimmers set three school records and finished in the top 10 in five events at the CIF Division 4 Swimming & Diving Championships at the Riverside Aquatics Center in Riverside on Friday.

The Rams' top finishers were Halie Straathof in the girls 100 backstroke and the boys 400 free relay (Andre Pincott, Malachi Schraeger, Julien Maes, Alex Brown), both placing fourth and setting school records. The boys 200 free relay (Pincott, Schraeger, Maes, Brown) came in fifth place in a personal best time.

The boys 200 medley relay of Schraeger, Kaiser Ke, Pincott and Maes set a school record en route to placing ninth.

Alex Brown won the 50 free in the consolation final (10th place overall) and dropped .34 off his personal best.

In other results, Brown finished 11th and Maes 16th in the 100 freestyle and Pincott placed 15th in the 100 fly.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.