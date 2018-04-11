Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:56 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Cate Swimmers Sweep Dual Meet Against Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2018 | 7:27 p.m.

Marcos Brasil swam a CIF consideration time to win the 50 freestyle and was part of a first-place 200 free relay that also posted a consideration time in Cate's 92-33 Tri-Valley League dual meet win against Nordhoff on Wednesday.

The Cate girls also won, 102-51. Tilly Bates won the 500 free in a personal best and also took the 100 back.

Standout swims for Cate:

Varsity Girls
200 IM: Celia Foster - 1st
500 Free: Tilly Bates - 1st with a PR. 
100 Back: Bates - 1st

Varsity Boys
200 Medley Relay: Victor Vasquez, Kaiser Ke, Andre Pincot, Marcos Brasil - 1st
200 Free: Sebastian Sak - 1st
50 Free: Brasil - 1st with CIF consideration 
100 Fly: Pincott and freshman Jet Ochoa finished 1-2. 
100 Free: Brasil and Ke finishes 1-2. 
500 Free: Jet Ochoa - 1st
200 Free Relay: Sak, Pincott, Ke, Brasil - 1st with CIF consideration 
100 Back: Vasquez - 1st with a 3 second drop and a PR from the last meet; Charlie Corman - a 5 second drop from the previous meet and a PR 
100 Breast: Sak and Ke finishes 1-2 with PR’s. 
400 Free Relay: Sak, Vasquez, Pincott, Ochoa- 1st.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 