Cate Swimmers Sweep Dual Meet Against Nordhoff

Marcos Brasil swam a CIF consideration time to win the 50 freestyle and was part of a first-place 200 free relay that also posted a consideration time in Cate's 92-33 Tri-Valley League dual meet win against Nordhoff on Wednesday.
The Cate girls also won, 102-51. Tilly Bates won the 500 free in a personal best and also took the 100 back.
Standout swims for Cate:
Varsity Girls
200 IM: Celia Foster - 1st
500 Free: Tilly Bates - 1st with a PR.
100 Back: Bates - 1st
Varsity Boys
200 Medley Relay: Victor Vasquez, Kaiser Ke, Andre Pincot, Marcos Brasil - 1st
200 Free: Sebastian Sak - 1st
50 Free: Brasil - 1st with CIF consideration
100 Fly: Pincott and freshman Jet Ochoa finished 1-2.
100 Free: Brasil and Ke finishes 1-2.
500 Free: Jet Ochoa - 1st
200 Free Relay: Sak, Pincott, Ke, Brasil - 1st with CIF consideration
100 Back: Vasquez - 1st with a 3 second drop and a PR from the last meet; Charlie Corman - a 5 second drop from the previous meet and a PR
100 Breast: Sak and Ke finishes 1-2 with PR’s.
400 Free Relay: Sak, Vasquez, Pincott, Ochoa- 1st.