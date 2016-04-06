Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:06 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Swimming

Cate Swimmers Turn in Strong Performance

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 6, 2016 | 4:53 p.m.

Cate swept Carpinteria in a Tri-Valley League swim meet on Wednesday and met or exceeded several CIF time standards in the process.

Cate captured the girls meet 96.5-58.50, while the boys won 124-22.

Cate coach Erik Hansen said 17 CIF time standards were met by the Rams.

Girls
200 Medley Relay: Halie Straathof, Lila Dressler, Aparna Iyer, Isabel Moss - CIF consideration time.
200 IM: Tilly Bates and Aparna Iyer - first and second place, Bates achieving a CIF consideration time.
100 Fly: Aparna Iyer - first place
100 Free: Isabella Moss and Ella Hendricks - first and second place.
500 Free: Tilly Bates, Lulu Blau - first and second place.
200 Free Relay: Halie Straathof, Ella Hendricks, Flora Hamilton, Tilly Bates - CIF consideration time, Straathof earning a CIF consideration in the 50 free lead off.
100 Back: Halie Straathof and Isabel Moss - first and second place, Straathof with an automatic and Moss with a CIF consideration time.
100 Breast: Lila Dressler - first place.
400 Free Relay: Halie Straathof, Tilly Bates, Ella Hendricks, Flora Hamilton - CIF consideration time.

Boys
200 Free: Julien Maes - first place and CIF consideration time.
200 IM: Andre Pincot - first place and CIF consideration time.
50 Free: Alex Brown - first place and CIF automatic time.
100 Fly: Andre Pincot - first place and CIF consideration time.
100 Free: Alex Brown, Sam Furmanski - Brown earning first place and a CIF consideration time, Furmanski breaking 1:00.
500 Free: Julian Maes - first place and CIF consideration time.
200 Free Relay: Julian Maes, Andre Pincott, Malachi Schrager, Alex Brown - first place and CIF automatic time, Maes earning a CIF consideration time in his 50 lead-off.
100 Back: Malachi Schrager - first place and CIF consideration time.
100 Breast: Kaiser Ke - first place.
400 Free Relay: Julian Maes, Andre Pincott, Malachi Schrager, Alex Brown - first place and CIF consideration time, Maes achieving a CIF consideration in his 100 lead-off.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

