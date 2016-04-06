Cate Swimmers Turn in Strong Performance

Swimming

Cate swept Carpinteria in a Tri-Valley League swim meet on Wednesday and met or exceeded several CIF time standards in the process.

Cate captured the girls meet 96.5-58.50, while the boys won 124-22.

Cate coach Erik Hansen said 17 CIF time standards were met by the Rams.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Halie Straathof, Lila Dressler, Aparna Iyer, Isabel Moss - CIF consideration time.

200 IM: Tilly Bates and Aparna Iyer - first and second place, Bates achieving a CIF consideration time.

100 Fly: Aparna Iyer - first place

100 Free: Isabella Moss and Ella Hendricks - first and second place.

500 Free: Tilly Bates, Lulu Blau - first and second place.

200 Free Relay: Halie Straathof, Ella Hendricks, Flora Hamilton, Tilly Bates - CIF consideration time, Straathof earning a CIF consideration in the 50 free lead off.

100 Back: Halie Straathof and Isabel Moss - first and second place, Straathof with an automatic and Moss with a CIF consideration time.

100 Breast: Lila Dressler - first place.

400 Free Relay: Halie Straathof, Tilly Bates, Ella Hendricks, Flora Hamilton - CIF consideration time.

Boys

200 Free: Julien Maes - first place and CIF consideration time.

200 IM: Andre Pincot - first place and CIF consideration time.

50 Free: Alex Brown - first place and CIF automatic time.

100 Fly: Andre Pincot - first place and CIF consideration time.

100 Free: Alex Brown, Sam Furmanski - Brown earning first place and a CIF consideration time, Furmanski breaking 1:00.

500 Free: Julian Maes - first place and CIF consideration time.

200 Free Relay: Julian Maes, Andre Pincott, Malachi Schrager, Alex Brown - first place and CIF automatic time, Maes earning a CIF consideration time in his 50 lead-off.

100 Back: Malachi Schrager - first place and CIF consideration time.

100 Breast: Kaiser Ke - first place.

400 Free Relay: Julian Maes, Andre Pincott, Malachi Schrager, Alex Brown - first place and CIF consideration time, Maes achieving a CIF consideration in his 100 lead-off.

