Swimming

Cate Swimmers Win Five League Titles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 5, 2016 | 6:43 p.m.

Cate pulled off a comeback victory in the boys 200 medley relay at the Frontier League swimming finals on Thursday.

The team of Malachi Schraeger, Kaiser Ke, Andre Pincott, Julien Maes set a personal best in the claiming the title.

The Cate girls 200 medley team of Halie Straathof, Lila Dressler, Aparna Iyer and Celia Foster finished second in a PR and qualified for the CIF Prelims.

Straathof won the 100 backstroke, Pincott captured the boys 100 fly, Alex Brown took the 50 free and Teddy Wecker won the boys 100 breaststroke title for the Rams. Wecker dropped five seconds from his previous personal best and Brown broke the 23-second barrier.

The boys 400 free relay team of Maes, Schraeger, Pincott and Alex Brown was edge out of first place by .03.

Lulu Blau of the girls team won the consolation final in the 200 free, dropping her PR by seven seconds,  Luke Beckman took the boys 50 fly consolation final and Aparna Iyer was the girls consolation final winner in the 100 back.

The Cate boys finished second in the team championship and the girls took fourth.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

