Cate Taken Down by Louisville

Girls Basketball

The Cate girls basketball team couldn't handle a strong Louisville squad, falling 56-32 in a game that was part of both the Bird Cage Classic Tournament and the Nordhoff Tournament.

Louisville found a hot shooting hand midway through the game, jumping out to a large lead over the Rams.

Cate managed to claw their way back to within 10, but couldn't complete the rally.

"Our starters played well and did a much better job of taking care of the ball and looking for their offense," said Cate coach Amy Venditta. "Everyone off the bench came into the game and made some great plays."

