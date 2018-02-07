Cate Takes Care of Business to Stay in Second Place in Frontier League

Boys Basketball

In a must-win game to stay in second place in the Frontier League, Cate jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter and dominated the rest of the way for a 61-32 victory over Villanova Prep.

The Rams improve to 6-4 in league and are tied with Thacher. There could be a three-way tie for second place if Fillmore can beat first-place Foothill Tech tonight.

Cate (7-5 overall) made sure it took care of business on the court.

“We put together a complete game,” coach Andy Gil said. “Very proud of our defense tonight forcing Villanova to play faster than they would have liked.

“Going into the half, we led 27-17 and talked about trying to create more fast-break opportunities and we did just that,” he added. “We were able to jump on Villanova in the theird quarter and turn defense in to offense.”

Marko Pliso scored 26 points and Khadim Pouye contributed 14 for the Rams.

Gil praised the defensive work of Andy McHarg, Reid McCaw and John Shelburne in slowing down Villanova’s top player.

