Cate Takes Down Foothill Tech to Clinch Tri-Valley League Tennis Title

Tennis

Cate clinched the Tri-Valley League girls tennis title and won its 12th straight match with a 14-4 victory over Foothill Tech on Tuesday.

Grace Fuss led the way in singles with three set wins and the doubles team of Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer continue their season-long unbeaten streak.



Junior Carol Cai had a strong outing, going 2-1 and pushing the top Foothill Tech player in a close 6-4 set. Seniors Sydney Burton and Kate Tunnell also went 2-1 also dropping 6-4 sets against the Foothill Tech's top player.

The senior/freshman combo of Jennifer Soh and Aminah Hill added a pair of wins in doubles.



"The girls continue to impress me with their application of our areas of focus in practice," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Today, I saw strong execution of some details we've were working on yesterday and Friday. It's good to see that. Despite a relatively unchallenged run through this season, they've still got that same hunger to level-up; that's character over complacency."



The TVL-champion Rams will have a chance to complete their fourth consecutive unbeaten season in league with a win on

Thursday against visiting Laguna Blanca.

