Cate Takes Down Rival Thacher

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team pulled out a gritty league victory over Thacher on Tuesday, 11-7.

In singles, Thacher's Libby Kern played lights out, sweeping her three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Cate's top singles players, Grace Fuss and Jackie Cai, each won two sets, and Carol Cai won one in her singles debut.

In doubles, Cate's Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczack swept their three sets, improving to 18-0 on the season as a team.

Eva Herman and Janice Ng also swept their three sets of play for Cate.

"They are the defending D5 CIF Champions and have only lost to us so far this year," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "So we take a lot of satisfaction from this victory."

With the victory, Cate improved to 7-1 (5-0 in Tri-Valley League play). The Rams next play Thursday at La Reina.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.