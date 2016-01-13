Cate Takes Malibu Down to Wire

Boys Basketball

Cate gave defending Frontier League champion a battle before falling short, 69-62, in a boys basketball game on Wednesday at Cate.

Cate’s Marko Pliso led all scorers with 27 points, “but Malibu's quick guards were too much for us to handle,” Rams coach Andrew Gil said. The Sharks guards combined for 39 points.

Gil was pleased with how his team played.

“We played Malibu real tough and gave them a scare,” he said. “They won the Frontier League handily last year and they know we are here to compete. Our 2-6 record (1-2 in league) doesn't speak to our team;” we compete and give teams a run for their money.”

