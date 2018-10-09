Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 10:50 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Cate Tennis Beats Thacher, Improves to 10-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | October 9, 2018

Cate made it a perfect 10-0 in girls tennis with a 13-5 win over rival Thacher in a Tri-Valley League match on Tuesday.

The 10 wins make it four consecutive seaons of double-digit victories for the Rams.

Cate was led by junior Grace Fuss, who dropped just two games across her three sets-of-play at the top singles position. The still-undefeated doubles pairing of senior Sarah Polowczak and sophomore Fritze Mayer matched Fuss' performance, losing just two games in their three rounds.

The Rams lost only once in the nine doubles sets.

"I was super-impressed by the way Sarah and Fritze played today," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "They have not put a foot wrong all season, but today was particularly good. I love that both girls are still hungry for more, despite already having accomplished a lot this season. It's a sentiment that's shared across the board on our team right now and that's very exciting as we head into the final weeks of the season and playoffs."

Junior Carol Cai battled back from a 4-6 defeat in the first round to win her second and third singles sets 6-1, while the senior/freshman pairing Sydney Burton/Aminah Hill were dominant in their two rounds, beating Thacher's two strongest teams 6-1, 6-2 before being substituted.

Another senior/freshman pairing (Jennifer Soh/Ashi Kamra) went 2-0 on the day, with Soh completing the sweep with fellow senior Kate Tunnell in the final round-of-play.

Cate plays next on Thursday at La Reina, a league opponent they defeated 14-4 a few weeks back.
 

