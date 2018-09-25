Cate Tennis Defeats La Reina for 5th Straight Win

Tennis

Cate took eight of nine doubles sets en route to a 14-4 girls tennis win over La Reina in a Tri-Valley League match.

Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer went unbeaten on the day at No. 1 doubles. Sydney Burton was unbeaten at No. 2 doubles, pairing with freshmen Aminah Hill for two sets and Ashi Kamra for the third.

Grace Fuss, Carol Cai and Yuki Kobayashi all took two sets from the Regents. Tiana Nourishad of La Reina outlasted Fuss in the No. 1 battle, 7-5.

Cate moves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the TVL.

The Rams continue their busy week, traveling to Ventura College on Thursday to face Foothill Tech before hosting Stevenson (Pebble Beach) and Webb this weekend.