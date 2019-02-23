Cate Tennis Defeats Rival Thacher, 10-8

Tennis

Ethan Ha dropped just two games in winning three sets to lead the Cate tennis team to a 10-8 win over Thacher on Saturday.

The Rams No. 1 doubles team of senior Brad Gordon and junior Parker May dropped just one game on their way to also winning all three of their sets.

Senior Stefan Shu and freshman Jinming Wang continued to impress, picking up two sets at No. 2 doubles for the Rams.

"Today was a huge win for us," Cate coach Jason Ebin said. "Thacher battled really hard and won four of their sets in tiebreakers. Today's win was really a big team effort with contributions from all our starters."

The Rams travel to Ventura High on Tuesday. 3:30 start.

