Cate Tennis Dominates Against Thacher, 14-4

Tennis

The Cate boys tennis team improved to 8-0 with a 14-4 win at Thacher on Tuesday.

The Rams swept all nine singles sets behind the strong play of brothers Kevin Ha and Ethan Ha, and Nicholas Hildbrandt.

In doubles, Christian Herman combined with Charles Xie for the first time and the pair picked up two wins. Charles Morris and Brad Gordon won two sets at No. 3 doubles.

"I'm so proud of this team," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "The boys again showed that we are just a really deep team, winning five of six sets in the No. 3 positions. It is going to be a real battle Thursday against Dos Pueblos. The team is really excited for the challenge."

Cate hosts the Chargers on Thursday.

