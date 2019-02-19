Cate Tennis Falls Against San Luis Obispo

Cate junior Ethan Ha beat three solid San Luis Obispo singles players, but it wasn't enough as the Rams fell 12-6 in a non-league boys tennis match on Tuesday at Cate.
Cate's No. 1 doubles team of senior Brad Gordon and junor Parker May teamed up for the first time and pulled out two wins, including a tight 7-6 decision against SLO's No. 2 team.
Sophomore Lucian Prinz won a set for the Rams at No. 2 singles.
Cate (0-2) plays host to Santa Barbara on Thursday.
