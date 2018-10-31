Wednesday, October 31 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Cate Tennis Falls to Division 1 Top Seed Mira Costa

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | October 31, 2018

Cate dropped a 14-4 decision against top-seeded Mira Costa in a CIF Division 1 girls tennis match on Wednesday.

It was the second straight year the Rams lost to Mira Costa in the playoffs.

Grace Fuss picked up two wins in singles for the Rams, who finish the season at 13-2. Fuss battled back from 1-5 down in her third-round match, rattling off six straight games to close her singles season out with a win.

Junior Carol Cai added a win in singles.

In doubles, it was all Mira Costa until the final match of the day. Senior captain Sarah Polowczak and her sophomore partner Fritze Mayer faced a set point, down 4-5, but rallied to force a tiebreaker.

"The pair took the breaker 7-5 and with it some consolation for what was otherwise a tough day, given that they had lost just two sets across more than 30 matches during the regular season and their run to the Tri-Valley League Doubles Final last week," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe.

"Today, I asked the girls to go into this match with the intent of achieving two things: to use the strength of their opponents to bring out the best in their own games and to play in a way with which they can be proud. I'm happy to say that we accomplished both of those things," said Thorpe. "The girls played some great tennis and fought hard, even when the overall win was out of reach.

"We came from behind on the last two courts standing to take wins over high quality opponents. It's tough to draw the No. 1 seed in the first round, but we definitely made the most of the opportunity today."
 

