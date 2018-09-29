Cate Tennis Finishes Perfect Week With Victory Over Webb

Tennis

Unbeaten Cate blanked Webb School 7-0 in girls tennis, capping a dominant performance in this weekend's tournament.

Playing the NorCal format of four singles and three doubles, Cate (8-0) dropped just eight games across eight sets of play in singles.

Grace Fuss led the charge with a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Carol Cai, Sydney Burton, and Yuki Kobayashi all put in similar performances at the Nos. 2-4 positions, respectively.

In doubles, Sarah Polowczak moved to a perfect 19-0 in her final season at Cate, partnering for the second time this weekend with standout freshman Aminah Hill. The doubles combinations of Kate Tunnell/Madeline Vanica and Mia Foster/Ashi Kamra blended youth and experience garnered two more straight-set victories for the Rams.

"I thought we executed what we've been working on in practice better than in this stretch of four matches in five days," Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Maybe the best part is, now our schedule lightens up and we can go back to the practice courts to polish those skills and add some more advanced ones in the next couple of weeks before playoffs."

