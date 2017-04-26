Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:37 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Cate Tennis Finishes Regular Season Undefeated

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 26, 2017 | 7:44 p.m.

The Cate boys tennis team completed a perfect regular season with a 14-4 win over Malibu on Wednesday.

The Owls will go into the post-season in two weeks with records of 15-0 oveall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Kevin Ha led the Rams with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 performance. Ha has had a remarkable senior year, dropping only one set all season to San Marcos' Kento Perera.  He will be seeking a fourth straight TVL singles title next week.

His freshman brother, Ethan, swept at the No. 2 singles position to finish the season having won 38 of the 41 singles sets he played. His only losses came against Perera,  Miles Baldwin of Dos Pueblos  and SLO's No.  1 singles player, Zak Hiltey. 

The Rams' No. 1 doubles team of Christian Herman/Nicholas Hildebrandt had the day off today to prepare for the Ojai tournament. The pair have dropped just two sets this season. In their place, Charlie Morris/ Brad Gordon stepped up, losing just two games in their three sets. Rounding out the day, Cate's  No. 2 doubles team of Mason Mackall/Charles Xie also swept all three of their sets. 

"We have two weeks to prepare for playoffs," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin commented. "We still have some things to work out and I know we will have to make some lineup adjustments, but today we are just celebrating a great regular season and the contributions of our leaders. Without Kevin, Mason and Christian pushing everyone to get better everyday, there is no way we would be where we are right now."

Kevin Ha and the doubles team of Herman/Hildebrandt will compete in the Ojai tournament. 
 

