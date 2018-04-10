Cate Tennis Grabs 11-7 Squeaker Against Rival Villanova

Ethan Ha swept all his singles sets, as per usual, as Cate boys tennis snatched an 11-7 win over Villanova on Tuesday.
The Rams' doubles dropped just one set. No. 1 duo Charlie Morris-Devin Pai had a golden set, sweeping three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
Charles Xie-Parker May lost only two games on the way to winning all three sets.
Cate continues league play on Thursday at Malibu High.
