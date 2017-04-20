Cate Tennis Keeps Winning; Routs Santa Ynez

Tennis

The Cate boys tennis team continued their undefeated season with a 15-3 non-league victory over Santa Ynez High on Thursday at home.

Brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha swept in singles, losing a combined three games over six sets. Joseph Thomassen also swept, giving the Rams (13-0, 6-0) a clean 9-0 sweep in singles play.

In doubles, Mason Mackall and Charles Xie teamed up for the first time this season and picked up two sets for the Rams, while Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon reunited for a sweep. The team of Anhyo Jeong and Carter Melnick won one set to close out the scoring.

Cate resumes league play on Tuesday against Thacher.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.