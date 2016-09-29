Cate Tennis Remains Undefeated

Tennis

The Cate School girls tennis team continued getting the job done with their 14-4 victory over new league rival Foothill Tech Thursday afternoon.

In singles, Cate was led by Grace Fuss and Jackie Cai, who did not drop a single game between them in six sets of play.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak improved to a perfect 15-0 on the year, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-0.

Carol Cai and Katherine Grossman also swept their three sets of play.

Cate next plays Carpinteria High on Tuesday looking to extend their winning streak.

